Shonda Rhimes Wants Better LGBT Representation in Hollywood

Shonda Rhimes is a major force in the entertainment world, primarily on television with her hit shows Grey's Anatomy and "How to Get Away With Murder". Over the years, both shows have delved deep into the LGBT world, by creating robust characters and storylines where the viewers can find some relatability and create conversation about. Outside of the shows and characters she's created, she feels that Hollywood isn't doing the same and is simply lacking.

She attended the 48th Gala Vanguard Awards last night, hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, where she presented an award to the CEO of William Morris Entertainment Ari Emanuel. During his presentation, Ari had this to say when it comes to LGBT representation in the media:

“We have a huge platform based on the movies we make and on the TV shows we make and the things we do,” said Emanuel. “We have the ability to shed light on things or not, and I think it is important for all of us to shed light on everyone’s struggles or the injustices that people face.”

Shonda added in her two cents to this topic, saying:

“We all exist in the world,” Rhimes said. “Everyone has the right the see themselves on the screen, and I think it’s really dangerous when that doesn’t happen. There is a tendency to marginalize or stereotype when these types of characters aren’t seen. People deserve realistic portrayals.”

What's your take on what they say, do you think the LGBT community is lacking in its portrayal in the media?