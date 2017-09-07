Short Film Offers A Dark Examination Of Repressed Desire

A new short film offers a dark examination of the repercussions of repressed sexual desire.

Shower stars Svend Erichsen and Per Magnus Barlaug, and was directed by Henry K. Norvalls.

The entirety of the film takes place inside a locker room shower, where two men meet under somewhat recognizable circumstances.

After making the rounds on the festival circuit, the chilling NSFW short film is now available to watch for free, online.

Click HERE to watch the NSFW video.