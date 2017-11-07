Sia Tweets Nude Photo Of Herself To Beat Seller To The Punch

Although Sia is famously known for hiding her face beneath a wig, she recently tweeted a nude photo of herself. (NSFW-ish)

By doing so, the Australian singer was able to cleverly outwit an individual who reportedly wanted to sell the photo to the highest bidder.

She writes:

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

Click here to see the tweet for yourself.

In response, fans shared words of support:

You’re amazing — Bianca (@BiancaPastel_) November 7, 2017

Omg what a clapback! Queen of leaking her own nudes! — Evan E B Maxwell (@SoulGlitc_h) November 7, 2017

LEGEND and ICONIC no one compares to you! — Stephan H. (@stephan_hdz) November 7, 2017

Way to be unbothered sis. Salute. — Dominique Christina (@nyarloka) November 7, 2017

our sis Sia just leaked her own nude to prevent hackers from selling it

jkadkjahsdkjasgkjdhakjdhaudslj QUEEN!!! pic.twitter.com/PbRHwMVT8J — Closeted Gay Guy (@CGGuy44) November 7, 2017

Good on ya!

Best response you could have to the situation. Respect & love for you! — ogg921 (@OGG921) November 7, 2017

In other news, Sia has a new Christmas album which will be available for preorder later this month.