Sia Tweets Nude Photo Of Herself To Beat Seller To The Punch
Instinct Staff | November 7, 2017
Although Sia is famously known for hiding her face beneath a wig, she recently tweeted a nude photo of herself. (NSFW-ish)
By doing so, the Australian singer was able to cleverly outwit an individual who reportedly wanted to sell the photo to the highest bidder.
She writes:
"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"
Click here to see the tweet for yourself.
In response, fans shared words of support:
In other news, Sia has a new Christmas album which will be available for preorder later this month.
