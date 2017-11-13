Simon Dunn Drops His Pants At The Laundromat

Simon Dunn looks stunningly gorgeous in a new snap shared to Instagram.

Although the openly gay Australian athlete has shared some pretty hot snaps in the past, we love how mischievous and handsome he looks in this new photo shot by James Rupapara​.

"Laundromat" Photographer: @dillingerphotography Underwear: @prowleruk A post shared by Simon Dunn (@thesimondunn) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:41am PST

That all said, there appears to be a growing trend in which hot guys take their clothes off at the laundromat. (Not that we'd ever complain!)

Take this guy. Also, refer to this video shared by Pietro Boselli.