Simon Dunn Looks Scorching Hot In New Instagram Snaps
Instinct Staff | October 24, 2017
Out Australian athlete Simon Dunn has a record for looking sexy as hell, no matter if he's scruffy or shaved.
And looking fine AF is a trend he continues in recent Instagram snaps:
This summer, Simon spoke to the Evening Standard about homophobia in sport.
He said:
“Everybody's coming out is personal and in their own time. It is selfish for our community to expect someone to do it because of their public profile. Given the sporting culture, coming out could seriously affect their career. I myself was already out when I joined the Australian team, but from my own experiences I can understand why someone wouldn't come out, let alone someone earning and risking millions of pounds.“
