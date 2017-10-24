Simon Dunn Looks Scorching Hot In New Instagram Snaps

Instinct Staff | October 24, 2017

Out Australian athlete Simon Dunn has a record for looking sexy as hell, no matter if he's scruffy or shaved

And looking fine AF is a trend he continues in recent Instagram snaps:

 

Embarrassing my mother since 1987. : @dillingerphotography

"Woof" Photographer: @dillingerphotography Underwear: @prowleruk Doggo: @henri.le.frenchie

#Adjustment Photographer: @dillingerphotography Underwear: @prowleruk

A #humpday classic from my 2016 shoot with @christianscott for @dnamagazine to get you thru your week!

This summer, Simon spoke to the Evening Standard about homophobia in sport. 

He said:

“Everybody's coming out is personal and in their own time. It is selfish for our community to expect someone to do it because of their public profile. Given the sporting culture, coming out could seriously affect their career. I myself was already out when I joined the Australian team, but from my own experiences I can understand why someone wouldn't come out, let alone someone earning and risking millions of pounds.“

 

