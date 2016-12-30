Simon & Schuster May Face Boycott Over $250K Book Deal With Milo Yiannopoulos

Simon & Schuster appears to have slipped into a pot of hot water, and the temperature is still rising.

The book publisher has fallen to much criticism, and could be facing a boycott, after news broke that fountain of hate speech Milo Yiannopoulos, had secured a $250,000 book deal with the company's Threshold Editions imprint.

The Hollywood Reporter has more:

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told THR, confirming the upcoming book without commenting on financial details. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?” …Threshold and Simon & Schuster were not available for comment, but people with knowledge of the situation say Yiannopoulos is getting an advance of $250,000 for his book. The autobiographical book is his first, though Yiannopoulos, a flamoboyant and gay conservative, has a wide following for his writing, especially at Breitbart News, where he is an editor. “I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions. I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money,” Yiannopoulos told THR.

In response to the book deal, some have called for a boycott of the publisher.

Additionally, the Chicago Review of Books says it will not review a single Simon & Schuster title in 2017.

