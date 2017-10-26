Singapore Singer Leon Markcus Is Standing Up For LGBTQ Youth

One Singapore singer wants to help bring equality and acceptance to East Asia.

Leon Markcus is a 21-year-old bisexual singer who’s not only championing his sexuality but also the fact that he struggles with his own mental health.

The singer’s latest single, “Alive,” shares his story of dealing with self-harm and eating disorders, and he hopes it will connect with youth to inspire them to keep living.

“I am currently battling with anorexia nervosa. It’s a pretty important topic… it is a challenge that both men and women might face and equal emphasis should be placed for both,” he told Gay Star News

“I am also very open about my struggles with my eating disorder because I don’t want to be ashamed of it.”

On top of that, the singer is also a major supporter of the LGBTQ community in China.

Markcus just finished performing for Hong Kong’s Pink Dot festival (which celebrates the LGBTQ community).

Leon Markcus says that his being bisexual isn’t why he supports the LGBTQ community, but because every LGBTQ person deserves to be loved and respected for who that person is.

“I truly believe that they deserve to have the freedom to appreciate and love their partners in the light instead of hiding in the shadows. It is a cold world here for for these youths,” he said. “And I though, I love my home, I also want my friends to be able feel at ease as well as to appreciate a place that accepts them for who they are without being denying their basic rights to love.” “Everyone deserves equal opportunities for happiness. No one, should ever be made to feel like they don’t belong or they are undeserving of the life they are given.”

