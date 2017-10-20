Singer Believed To Have Been Murdered In Chechnya's 'Anti-Gay Purge,' According To Report

A popular Chechen singer who recently went missing is believed to have been murdered, after being detained amid Chechnya's "anti-gay purge," a source tells NewNowNext.

Igor Kochetkov, founder of the Russian LGBT Network, linked Zelimkhan Bakayev's disappearance to the campaign during a Moscow press conference on October 16.

Before being kidnapped, Zelim Bakaev had regular panic attacks on trips visiting family in Russia's Chechnyahttps://t.co/orqf0HMxwz pic.twitter.com/5RIA4geFMR — Maxim Eristavi (@MaximEristavi) August 19, 2017

Dozens of men are believed to have been detained and tortured as part of the reported crack down on the region's LGBT community.

From Radio Free Europe:

Bakayev, whose family says he was last seen on August 8 in Chechnya's capital, Grozny, appears to have been swept up in a fresh wave of a crackdown in the region on gay men and those suspected of being gay, Kochetkov said. Reports of the roundups have alarmed Western officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year. Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has called the reports "lies." "At the end of August, we received confirmation of our earlier presumption that Bakayev was detained by Chechen authorities due to suspicion of homosexuality," Kochetkov told the news conference.

Photo: Twitter

A source now alleges to NewNowNext that Bakaev, 26, was tortured to death.

“He arrived in Grozny and was picked up by police within three hours. “Within ten hours he was murdered.”

Late last month, a video of a man who claimed to be Bakaev surfaced on the internet. Rights activists, however, believe the video to be fake.

Our hearts go out to Zelimkhan Bakayev's loved ones.