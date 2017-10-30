Singer Dropped From Record Label After Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration

Photo: CNN

R&B singer Chrisette Michele says she's been dropped by her record label.

You may recall that Chrisette fell subject to much public criticism after choosing to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, early this year.

Shortly thereafter, the singer appeared on CNN to explain why she agreed to perform at the event.

She said:

"I said, 'We have to be seen, somebody's got to see us.' The Democrats aren't even coming, I've got to be one, and I've got to be there."

She continued:

"If we're artists, if we're supposed to be the people who shake the world with our art, then we've got to stand on stages where we're uncomfortable, and tell our truth."

"We've got to stand on stages where we're uncomfortable" - @ChrisetteM defends inauguration performance https://t.co/krVUAUR8gj — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 26, 2017

But that willingness to share her art on an "uncomfortable" stage has apparently earned her no favors with the public.

Recently, the singer took to Instagram to share that she had been dropped from her label.

She writes:

I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me. Capitol records. I was quiet for a few days… I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me?

Chrisette also shares that she's battled with thoughts of self-harm, and recently had a miscarriage.