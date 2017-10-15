Singer MNEK Celebrated National Coming Out Day By Talking About Being Gay and Black

MNEK wrote a letter to share his thoughts on being gay and black to celebrate National Coming Out day.

Last week, MNEK, a singer and producer for artists like Beyoncé, Bastille, Diplo, and Madonna, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the intersection of race and sexuality, as well as taking the journey to self-love and acceptance.

The 22-year-old British singer wrote:

“Happy national coming out day, guys. It feels impossible to do but we did it. I came out as gay when I was 18. A year before, I went to my first gay club… and decided amongst all the naked men and free alcohol that it was the perfect time to let the good sis know ‘I’m bi, i like boys and girls’ she goes ‘cool, i knew but i love you all the same bb’. “The one foot in one foot out thing wasn’t fruitful. A trip to Malia with “some of the lads” in 2013 helped me realise girls just weren’t for me lol. I remember at the time I was just feeling v scared, and unsure – and so I’d try and drop it in conversation to normalize it with varying results.” “I also think being black and realizing you’re gay can be v daunting. You dk what to do or who to talk to, you’re dealing with being a dual-minority in a world where being ONE kinda minority is bad enough.”

But despite his struggle, MNEK, who’s known personally as Uzoechi "Uzo" Emenike, is glad that he eventually came out and welcomes anyone who does the same (in their own time).

“If you’ve realized ur LGBTQ, come out in your own time. at your own pace. In your own way. It’s not easy but it’s easier than you think. Trust and believe me. We can take back the strength of ‘coming out’.

h/t: Attitude