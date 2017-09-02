Singer Sam Smith Announced His Return With "Too Good At Goodbyes"

Instagram @samsmithworld

Singer Sam Smith is coming back and he’s coming back fast.

The singer has teased fans with rehearsal footage on social media before, but has just released a return date to get us officially excited.

First, the singer posted a message on Instagram stating that he was coming back “very very soon.”

“I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again. The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record,” he added. “Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future.”

And then, just the next day he posted pictures of Spotify billboards in London and LA with his face and the date September 8.

But that’s not all the news on the matter. Investigative fans have discovered what’s most likely the name of the single as well.

You see, PPLUK is a music registration site, and Sam Smith has a new title under his name. The title is “Too Good At Goodbyes” and fans are guessing that’s the name of his upcoming single. Plus, the lyrics site Genius also has this new song under Smith’s name (though, there aren’t any lyrics attached yet).

Of course, the official name of the song hasn’t been confirmed yet, but all this investigative work has got fans pretty excited. And, we won’t have to wait long to find out if they were right, because the single will release in just a week.

Excited yet?

