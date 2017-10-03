Singer Sam Smith Was Caught Kissing A Recently Out Actor

Image via Twitter

Multiple photos are circulating around the internet of British singer Sam Smith (25) kissing recently out 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn (23).

The two were seen hanging out around Greenwich Village in New York City when shots of them snuggling up and sharing a peck or two were taken.

Fans then took to twitter to announce their surprise but overall approve of the new development.

Some of the tweets fans have posted say, “my newest otp: sam smith and brandon Flynn,” “SHUT UP SAM SMITH AND THE GUY FROM 13 REASONS WHY,” and “oh my god sam smith and brandon flynn are dating i'm s***ing glitter atm.”

my newest otp: sam smith and brandon flynn pic.twitter.com/Jhobzv86QQ — vic (@heavenlyclfford) October 3, 2017

oh my god sam smith and brandon flynn are dating i'm shitting glitter atm pic.twitter.com/B9IyryPsnU — nik (@nickelohdeon) October 3, 2017

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn — Dickie D (@TheDickieD) October 3, 2017

What a morning surprise!!!! Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn are dating!!!! #shookt #proudt — martini (@tinimanalo) October 3, 2017