Sister To Anti-LGBT VA Lawmaker Comments On His Loss To Elected Transgender Politician
Last night, Danica Roem became the first out transgender state legislator to be elected in the history of the United States.
Even more spectacularly, Roem, who will serve on the Virginia General Assembly, unseated anti-LGBT incumbent Bob Marshall, who held the seat for 26 years!
And speaking of Marshall, a social media post shared by his sister, actress Paula Marshall Nucci, has gone viral on Twitter.
She writes:
That was my brother who lost his seat in the House of Delegates race in Va. He wouldn't debate her, he wouldn't call her "her" or "she". Maybe is he weren't so judgmental and homophobic, he could have lost with dignity. I'm not happy my brother lost his job, but all I can say is, karma brother.
She also Tweeted:
Here's how the Twitterverse reacted:
Meanwhile, Roem took the high road with her response to Bob Marshall's election loss.
Click here to learn about some of the many LGBT politicians who were elected, last night.
Add new comment