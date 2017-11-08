Sister To Anti-LGBT VA Lawmaker Comments On His Loss To Elected Transgender Politician

Last night, Danica Roem became the first out transgender state legislator to be elected in the history of the United States.

Even more spectacularly, Roem, who will serve on the Virginia General Assembly, unseated anti-LGBT incumbent Bob Marshall, who held the seat for 26 years!

And speaking of Marshall, a social media post shared by his sister, actress Paula Marshall Nucci, has gone viral on Twitter.

She writes:

That was my brother who lost his seat in the House of Delegates race in Va. He wouldn't debate her, he wouldn't call her "her" or "she". Maybe is he weren't so judgmental and homophobic, he could have lost with dignity. I'm not happy my brother lost his job, but all I can say is, karma brother.

She also Tweeted:

Hey Virginia go BLUE today!!! — paula marshall (@paulammarshall) November 7, 2017

It's going down, I'm yelling timber!!! — paula marshall (@paulammarshall) November 8, 2017

Here's how the Twitterverse reacted:

EXTRAORDINARY TRUE STORY. Paula Marshall Nucci tells it like it is about her "homophobic, judgmental" brother, Bob Marshall, who lost his seat in the VA House of Delegates race. https://t.co/MGlPXG3o23 — Barbara Borg (@BorgJardin) November 8, 2017

This Facebook post by ousted VA delegate Bob Marshall's sister says it all--this is EXACTLY why the current #TrumpGOP is in so much trouble-rude, ignorant, disrespectful #Election2017 pic.twitter.com/m7XCza1vUr — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Roem took the high road with her response to Bob Marshall's election loss.

When asked about Bob Marshall, Danica Roem said “I don't attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now.” She has more grace and composure than I will ever have. #virginia #DanicaRoem — Nicholas Trevino (@BlyTarbell) November 8, 2017

Click here to learn about some of the many LGBT politicians who were elected, last night.