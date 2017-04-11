Sixth Grade Teacher Fired Over "How Comfortable" Survey

How young is too young to talk to kids about bias, racism, sexuality, and hate? In Florida schools it seems that the sixth grade is too young.

Daryl Cox’s students at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill were supposed to read statements on the survey and respond according to how comfortable they were with each scenario. - theblaze.com

Sixth graders are 10, 11, and 12 year old children. Do you remember back to when you were around that age? I know kids at that age can discriminate, they know what hate is, and some of them practice prejudice. But what about some of these questions. Are they appropriate?

A friend invites you to go to a gay bar.

You go to the gay bar and a person of the same sex invites you to dance.

You discover that the cute young man/woman that you are attracted to is actually a woman/man.

You discover your teenage brother kissing a male friend.

Your two next door neighbors in your hall are lesbian/gay.

Your mother ‘comes out’ to you.

What are your thoughts?

Should these be asked of sixth graders?

When should they be asked? High school? College?

