Skeletor And He-Man Recreate *That* 'Dirty Dancing' Scene!

A new video may have you looking at the relationship dynamics between He-Man and Skeletor from an entirely new perspective.

Arch-enemies, they are no longer. In fact, in a new ad from MoneySuperMarket.com, the former rivals appear to get on quite well.

Ultimately, we're not sure what's more impressive...He-Man and Skeletor's newfound mutual adoration? Or the fact that they can dance so well?

Watch, as the former foes recreate the iconic Dirty Dancing scene, and get ready to sing-along to, "The Time Of My Life."

Watch:

And for reference:

H/T: New Now Next