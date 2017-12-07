The Smoking Hot Boys from Well-Strung Will Compete on 'The Amazing Race'

The Amazing Race will kick off with its 30th season on January 3, 2018 and as if the hit show’s crazy obstacles and speed to the finish line weren’t enough to keep you on the edge of your seat, this season will feature hot musician duo Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant—better known as the boys from Well-Strung.

So pumped to announce that Trevor @tdwadleigh and I will be competing as #TeamWellStrung on the #AmazingRace starting January 3rd on CBS! A post shared by Chris Marchant (@chrisjmarchant) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The friends are part of a quartet that fuses pop and classical music with Wadleigh on the viola and Marchant as second violin. We’ve featured them in the past with their Star Wars theme song and parody of Stacy’s Mom during Hillary Clinton’s primary presidential run with their cover Chelsea’s Mom. Additionally, Well-Strung has covered Royals by Lorde and Blank Space by Taylor Swift.

Had a great time getting back into shooting with #RicIde in #Provicetown A post shared by Chris Marchant (@chrisjmarchant) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Not a fan of the new summer fashion trends? Instead, try wearing around a very large rope. by #RicIde #Provincetown A post shared by Chris Marchant (@chrisjmarchant) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Always have a great experience shooting with @marco_ovando for @slickitup A post shared by Chris Marchant (@chrisjmarchant) on Feb 29, 2016 at 9:41am PST

And check in on January 3rd on CBS to see if these well strung guys can stay on tune during The Amazing Race.