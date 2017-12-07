The Smoking Hot Boys from Well-Strung Will Compete on 'The Amazing Race'
The Amazing Race will kick off with its 30th season on January 3, 2018 and as if the hit show’s crazy obstacles and speed to the finish line weren’t enough to keep you on the edge of your seat, this season will feature hot musician duo Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant—better known as the boys from Well-Strung.
The friends are part of a quartet that fuses pop and classical music with Wadleigh on the viola and Marchant as second violin. We’ve featured them in the past with their Star Wars theme song and parody of Stacy’s Mom during Hillary Clinton’s primary presidential run with their cover Chelsea’s Mom. Additionally, Well-Strung has covered Royals by Lorde and Blank Space by Taylor Swift.
These guys are talented! And based on their great looks, we know they will be instant fan favorites—and just in case you need to be reminded, here are some visuals:
You’re welcome!
Let’s see how many legs of the race will involve speedos or no shirts!
Get to know the boys from Well-Strung here:
And check in on January 3rd on CBS to see if these well strung guys can stay on tune during The Amazing Race.
