Soccer Player Can't Give Fan His Jersey, So He Gives Him His Shorts!

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi didn't want to disappoint a fan that asked for his jersey, but players are prohibited from giving away their jerseys so he did the next best thing: he stripped down and gave the fan his shorts!

"No sorry, not allowed to give you my shirt" he said! But, you can have my .......quality!

"No sorry, not allowed to give you my shirt" he said! But, you can have my .......quality!

Leeds won the match 1-0, but clearly this was a win for all involved!

(Image Source: Twitter)