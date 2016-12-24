Soccer Player Can't Give Fan His Jersey, So He Gives Him His Shorts!
Instinct Staff | December 24, 2016
Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi didn't want to disappoint a fan that asked for his jersey, but players are prohibited from giving away their jerseys so he did the next best thing: he stripped down and gave the fan his shorts!
"No sorry, not allowed to give you my shirt" he said! But, you can have my .......quality!
Top lad @lufc @jameslufc28 #lufc pic.twitter.com/TVP8YuKP4m
— Debbie (@DebbieFishman08) December 17, 2016
We love sports!
Leeds won the match 1-0, but clearly this was a win for all involved!
(H/T: NNNext/ Fox Sports) (Image Source: Twitter)
