Soccer Player Can't Give Fan His Jersey, So He Gives Him His Shorts!

Instinct Staff | December 24, 2016

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi didn't want to disappoint a fan that asked for his jersey, but players are prohibited from giving away their jerseys so he did the next best thing: he stripped down and gave the fan his shorts!

We love sports!

Leeds won the match 1-0, but clearly this was a win for all involved!

(H/T: NNNext/ Fox Sports) (Image Source: Twitter)

Add new comment