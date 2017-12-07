Soccer Star Robbie Rogers And Producer Greg Berlanti Are Married!
A hearty congratulations to newlywed couple Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, who married on December 2 in Malibu, Calfornia.
On Instagram, Rogers writes:
"Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had. To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible. Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive ;)"
As you may know, Berlanti is a producer of hit CW series Arrow and The Flash. And Rogers, a soccer star who formerly played for the LA Galaxy, made headlines when he became the first male athlete to come out in US pro sports in 2013.
The couple broke the news of their engagement on social media, late last year.
2016 was a great year for the couple! In addition to their engagement, the couple welcome a newborn baby boy, via surrogate.
In celebration of his wedding, Berlanti shared the following Instagram snap:
He writes:
"There are two decisions I’ve made in my life I’ve never been more sure of or that have made me happier — the first was becoming a Dad, the second is happening today with this man."
