Social Media Erupts Over Kathy Griffin's Video Attacking Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin

Yesterday, comedian and actress Kathy Griffin posted a 17 minute video on her YouTube page, which at one point was number three on the trending list for the popular site.

The video was a no holds barred takedown of TMZ's Harvey Levin and her former boss at Bravo, Andy Cohen. In it, she reveals Harvey's phone number when he leaves her a message and allegedly blames him for why she received a ton of death threats, not to mention her mother and sister, the latter of which recently passed.

She brutally went in on Andy, saying he was a "miserable boss" and made claims in the video of his alleged drug use. Bottom line, she said this about both of them, "People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, who honestly just live to take women down.”

Since yesterday, the video is up to almost 600,000 views and has sparked a ton of reaction on social media regarding if she is telling the truth and whose side the public is really on. Based on what is seen so far, it looks like she is pulling in more supporters than haters but it's a fair balance.

There are some people who are claiming that she is really anti-gay, as this is the third gay man she has gone after in a short period of time (Anderson Cooper being the first). Regardless, Kathy has continued in her tradition of being upfront and very blunt about her surroundings, and the fallout from this will be very interesting moving forward.

Here's a sampling of what social media had to say. Whose side are you on in this?

I don’t support #Trump but what #KathyGriffin was horrendous. Read reports that Barron saw that and thought it was his dad. Shame on you KG — Christopher Thornton (@ChrisRThornton) October 28, 2017

Me while watching #KathyGriffin tell all on in her video. I believe her and have always thought that Andy was shady. pic.twitter.com/oHE1EF0yKL — Denise Jackson (@courtcorey) October 29, 2017

For someone who gained fame by making fun of people she sure is sensitive. #kathygriffin — Sarah (@SpicyPringle) October 29, 2017

