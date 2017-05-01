Social Media Woes: Twitter Says No To British Gov't, Facebook Says Don't Use What's App If You Don't Like It's Policies, Turkey Bans Wikipedia.

We've all clicked so fast on social app "Licenses and Agreements" Do we ever read them? Just hurry up and get me signed in is what I'm usually thinking. Well there are forces out there that are either starting to read between the lines or are not wanting people to read between the lines.

BRITAIN & TWITTER

Twitter has decided to lock out the British government from accessing key information streams. With the backing and the support of the government, the British police and intelligence agencies are wanting to access certain Twitter accounts to help identify terrorist plots. Twitter blocked access to key streams of information on April 25 that have been used by police and M15 to identify potential threats.

“We are protesting this decision. We are in talks with Twitter on getting access to this data,” The Telegraph quoted a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May, as saying. The spokesman also called for other social media companies to be a part of government’s fight against terrorism. According to reports, the government had paid a third-party company for a service that tracked terms related to potential terror attacks – before this was blocked by Twitter cutting off access to its API. - tech.firstpost.com

Twitter has not assisted on both sides of the pond. It blocked US law enforcement agencies from accessing data before.

TURKEY & WIKIPEDIA, TWITTER, FACEBOOK