Social Media's Diverse Answer To The Question "What is Gay Culture?"

The term "gay culture" has so many meanings at this point that it could be its own dictionary of sorts when we break down what each term means as it relates to this very topic.

A simple response posted by @introvertgay on Twitter gives his unique stance on this very question:

Gay culture is being a teenager when you're 30 because your teenage years were not yours to live. — Introvert Gay (@introvertgay) September 2, 2017

Then the floods of other opinions started to makes its way onto the social networking platform, some funny but also some taking the thought process very seriously.

gay culture is crushing on your friends because you know finding love by chance is impossible — döner kabob (@jacobfaust) September 13, 2017

Gay culture is working damn hard so you’re independent early on life in case family kicks you out... — chubby frog (@ImKhweziN) September 12, 2017

gay culture is proudly telling your homies you deleted grindr and then downloading it a few nights later when you're bored — rose-colored boy (@angelsays) September 14, 2017

gay culture is hating ur body n still taking shirtless photos to post on social media but not taking ur tshirt off during sex — aaron (@aaronpreece) September 17, 2017

Gay culture is every straight guy thinking you're into them, and then pouting when you tell them you're definitely not. — It's Spence (@SBsocialtiger) September 17, 2017

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, making all of these answers their version of "right" in the short and long haul of things, but it does make you wonder: what really is gay culture?

Is it all about apps nowadays? The fight for our legal rights in many different capacities? Sexual freedom, coming out, etc? The answers to these are plentiful and is one that definitely opens up a conversation to see where we are in 2017 in terms of what gay culture really is.

What do you think the answer to this question is?