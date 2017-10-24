Ryan Shea's picture

Someone Created a Video Called "The Ultimate Helic**kter Experience" (NSFW)

Ryan Shea | October 24, 2017

Oh gays, some of you really enjoy your free time don't you?  There is an actual term out there called "helicopting", or "windmilling" in which a guy can take his package and whip it around in circles, similar to that of an actual helicopter. 

Well... if that sort of things makes you tingly, there's now a video out there that celebrates the best of this.  It will definitely liven up a rather dull Tuesday, that's for sure. 

This is NSFW (obviously), and promises "The Ultimate Helic**kter Experience."  Here's the link.  Enjoy! 

