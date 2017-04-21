'Someone Knowingly Gave My Friend HIV, What Do I do?'

A Australian Redditor who goes by the name jayhow90 shares the story of his friend, whom he believes was knowingly infected with HIV.

He writes:

Hi guys. My friend hooked up with a guy a month ago, who told him he was negative and on PREP. My friend is not on Prep, as he was not aware it could be imported from overseas unless under clinical trial (we are in Australia, but anyway it's semantics). A few weeks ago he started getting very fluey symptoms and had a blood test which showed up as negative. 2 days ago he got tested again - bearing in mind he had not had sex with anyone else since that guy. The doctor called today advising there was a mutation occurring in his blood cells but could not 100% confirm it's HIV. He messaged the guy on Grindr telling him this and asked if he was definitely negative, the guy replied that he is actually HIV positive and had lied to him. He then blocked my friend on Grindr. I have been able to find the profile on his account. In Australia the law is that you must take reasonable precautions to prevent transmission. Seeing as the guy initiated unprotected sex I believe he needs to be reported to the authorities. I want to know how we can go about reporting this so the police can locate him using Grindr. Should I just report it to Grindr and explain the situation? I am so fucking angry someone would do this. Also - stay safe kids, people are fucked up. Any advice is appreciated

In the top response, one person suggested:

Talk to the police first. Police will then contact Grindr and serve them legal papers requesting info on the user, etc.

Another person echoed the advice, and said:

Go to the police as quickly as possible because other people are currently in danger of criminal transmission from this individual.

One Redditor said:

Unless I read your post incorrectly, your friend may not have HIV. You said: The doctor called today advising there was a mutation occurring in his blood cells but could not 100% confirm it's HIV. So the first step is for your friend to get tested several more times to determine if he actually has HIV or not.

Yet another user said:

Don't want to preach but... Always practice safe sex with strangers. Most people are honest but some dirtbags will lie about their status. Just about everyone's grindr profile around me says "neg on prep", I'm assuming many are not neg on prep just parroting a phrase to get in guys' pants. If they aren't willing to show their face pic on grindr they probably are not honest with their doctor about having sex with men.My doctor didn't know what Prep was when I asked about it. If all these guys who claim to be neg on prep were, more health professionals would be well aware of it.Various drs and nurses i interact with don't seem to know much about it yet.

