Songwriters Accuse Taylor Swift Of Stealing Part of 'Shake It Off' From 3LW Song

Instinct Staff | September 19, 2017

Remember aughties girl group 3LW?

Evidently, their songwriters allege that Taylor Swift stole lyrics from one of their songs to use in her massively successful hit single, "Shake It Off."

According to TMZ, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler say that Swift stole the lines, "The playas gon' play" and "Them haters gonna hate," from a song they wrote for 3LW in 2000, entitled, "Playas Gon' Play."

As payback, Hall and Butler are asking for a 20 percent songwriting credit on "Shake It Off," plus a piece of royalties.

Revisit both songs, and tell us what you think...

 

 

 

 

Taylor's rep told TMZ, "This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case."

