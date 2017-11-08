Sony Tried To Erase The Gay Romance In Call Me By Your Name But Twitter Came With Receipts

Sony Pictures UK got into a little trouble when it tried to present upcoming gay romance Call Me By Your Name as a straight romance.

The company’s Twitter account tweeted out an ad for the film about a romance between a 24-year-old student named Oliver (played by Armie Hammer) and Elio (played by Timothée Chlalamet), the 17-year-old son of Oliver’s mentor and exchange host.

The problem is that the company used a picture of Elio and his friend Marzia (played by Esther Garrel) in a way to pretend that the film was a romance between those two characters.

As you can imagine, other Twitter users weren’t having it.

@SonyPicturesUK disgusted to see your attitude towards the film "Call me by your name" I might stop watching other Sony pictures in protest. — Millfield61 (@millfield61) November 7, 2017

Pretty offensive and disingenuous, @SonyPicturesUK, to try and sell this gay romantic film as heterosexual. What are you afraid of? Be proud — Josh Zinn (@joshzinn) November 7, 2017

Why are you making it look like a heterosexual romantic film? Erasure in advertising to appeal to the mass market, hm? — Joe Dimmock (@joedimmock) November 7, 2017

One tweet even pointed out that this tactic has been used before for the Brokeback Mountain Marketing.

I remember this game. pic.twitter.com/RP2AQGI7hb — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) November 7, 2017

Sony Pictures UK later deleted the tweet.