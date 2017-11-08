Sony Tried To Erase The Gay Romance In Call Me By Your Name But Twitter Came With Receipts
Sony Pictures UK got into a little trouble when it tried to present upcoming gay romance Call Me By Your Name as a straight romance.
The company’s Twitter account tweeted out an ad for the film about a romance between a 24-year-old student named Oliver (played by Armie Hammer) and Elio (played by Timothée Chlalamet), the 17-year-old son of Oliver’s mentor and exchange host.
The problem is that the company used a picture of Elio and his friend Marzia (played by Esther Garrel) in a way to pretend that the film was a romance between those two characters.
As you can imagine, other Twitter users weren’t having it.
One tweet even pointed out that this tactic has been used before for the Brokeback Mountain Marketing.
Sony Pictures UK later deleted the tweet.
