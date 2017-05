South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in has a hot new bodyguard and the thirst is oh so real!

Twitter is introducing us to Choi Young-jae!!

excuse me this is the new korean president's bodyguard pic.twitter.com/aIJVhZjo28 — elena yip (@elena_yip) May 12, 2017

The real K2...new Korea President Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/gzz8b3CNG5 — specialisthh (@nhdbtr) May 12, 2017

Korea's new president's bodyguard looks so freaking fine xjwowkduwjw pic.twitter.com/vD4xEsq5wa — S0ma (@HoGyutiful) May 12, 2017

if anyone says asian men aren't attractive, i will shove this thread in their faces because this is everyone rn pic.twitter.com/FfwWSmoaGP — elena yip (@elena_yip) May 13, 2017

PLEASE PROTECT OUR BODIES!!!!!

(H/T: HuffPo / Korea Times)