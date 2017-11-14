Southwest Flight Attendant Gives Flyers Quite The Cheeky Performance

I don't travel a ton, but when I do I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. I also have never seen the fun routines flight attendants do for the safety pre-check, whether it is making it gay or doing a stand up routine.

These lucky passengers were treated to quite a cheeky pre-flight performance by one flight attendant on a Southwest Flight.

Watch this flight attendant strut his stuff and keep everyone"s attention for the safety announcements.

I was thoroughly enjoyed, and just like the announcer, could not stop laughing either.

Props to the attendant and his smooth moves!

Have you ever been on a flight that gets this kind of entertainment from the attendants?