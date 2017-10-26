Spanish Actor Christian Blanch Takes A Shower In NSFW Scene From 'Salvaje Despertar'

If your Spanish is rusty, you might want to start brushing up on it so you can watch the 2016 feature-film, Salvaje Despertar.

According to IMDB:

Toni (Fabian Castro) and Emma (Julia Hernandez) are brother and sister who owns a stable farm. Ramon (Richie Ormon) and his son, Aaron (Christian Blanch) works for them. Toni is openly gay who loves to party, Emma has a crush on Aaron who is a closeted gay who is afraid that his father might find out, but his father also has a secret that will lead to murder.

In one scene in the film, Christian takes a shower and gives us more than a peek at his beautiful body.

Oh, there's more to view, front and back! Click HERE to see NSFW gifs!

And for more photos, click HERE.

H/T: C&C