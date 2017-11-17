Spend This Thanksgiving With Go-Go Dancers, Bears, And Armie Hammer
There’s actually a lot more to do on Thanksgiving besides watching parades and scarfing down turkey. Also known as the unofficial “coming out” day, we’ve found some things to do in case your family plans go south or you’d rather spend Turkey Day sipping margaritas in the sun.
From what’s trending on Netflix to edgy clothing, here’s a gay Thanksgiving guide on what to wear, what to watch and where to party this November.
WHAT TO WEAR:
Every dinner party calls for stylish and sexy clothes for men that no other guy owns. This is why you need to check out Differio for their unique collection of trendy men’s clothing online. They’re stocked with all your gay clothing essentials, like men’s lingerie, utility kilts, jockstraps, meggings, men’s onesies and even makeup for men. You’ll always find what’s hot in men’s streetwear, like men’s fashion jackets, men’s skinny jeans, men’s fashion boots, and so much more.
Here are the top holiday picks from their fall and winter collections, so you can stand out in the latest urban streetwear. (Don’t forget to check back on their site for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!)
Faux Fur Lined Parka Jacket With Split Hood
Houndstooth Pants by Michael Score
Cable Knit Cardigan With Fur Hood
Grey Peacoat With Fur Collar
Leather Trench Coat With Fur Collar In Black
Grey Skinny Jeans With Cock Patches
Brown Combat Boots In Military Camo
WHAT TO WATCH:
What would Thanksgiving be without some good, old-fashioned gay drama? Here’s what to binge-watch over the weekend, either streaming online or coming soon to theaters.
Movie:
3 Generations
Genre: Drama, PG-13
Based on a transgender teen’s journey from female to male, Ray (Ramona) hopes to find support from his mother and grandmother, starring Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon.
Available On: Netflix, Amazon Video, Google Play
TV Series:
Sense8
Genre: Sci-fi/Mystery, TV-MA
One of the most talked about LGBT series – worlds collide when eight strangers (including a transgender blogger and closeted Mexican actor) become telepathically connected.
Available On: Netflix
In Theaters:
Call Me By Your Name
Genre: Romance/Drama, R
Set in the summer of ‘83 in Italy, seventeen-year old Elio meets Oliver – the charming American intern working for his father – and discovers a sexual bond that changes their lives forever.
Release Date: Nov. 23, in select theaters
WHERE TO ESCAPE:
Have you gaycationed lately? Whether you’re embracing the holiday spirit or ditching the winter chill, here’s what’s happening in the gay party and Pride scene across the globe.
White Party Puerto Vallarta
What: Get your tan on and dance your cares away at Mexico’s hottest gay circuit party.
Where: Mantamar Beach Club – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
When: Nov. 25 – 26, 6PM-1AM
The Pink Party: SpringOUT Edition
What: Support Canberra’s Pride Month at the Pink Party for a fabulous evening of singing and dancing with queens and special guest performers.
Where: Polit Bar – Canberra, Australia
When: Nov. 24, 8-11PM
Gay Christmas Markets in Germany: Cologne Christmas Avenue, Frankfurt Christmas Market & Hamburg Winter Pride
What: Venture into a gay Christmas wonderland for some mulled wine, unique gifts (penis lollipops, anyone?) and cheery holiday décor, conveniently surrounded by gay bars.
Where: Cologne, Frankfurt & Hamburg, Germany
When: Nov. 27 - starting date through the Christmas season
Bear Pride Cologne
What: Party all weekend at an international bear event where you can chill at saunas and vote for Mr. Bear Germany!
Where: Gentle Bears Bar – Cologne, Germany
When: Nov. 22-26
Hong Kong Pride Parade
What: The official LGBT Pride Parade of Hong Kong followed by an after party.
Where: parade route starts at Causeway Bay and ends at Edinburgh Place
When: Nov. 25, 2PM