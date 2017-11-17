Spend This Thanksgiving With Go-Go Dancers, Bears, And Armie Hammer

There’s actually a lot more to do on Thanksgiving besides watching parades and scarfing down turkey. Also known as the unofficial “coming out” day, we’ve found some things to do in case your family plans go south or you’d rather spend Turkey Day sipping margaritas in the sun.

From what’s trending on Netflix to edgy clothing, here’s a gay Thanksgiving guide on what to wear, what to watch and where to party this November.

WHAT TO WEAR:

WHAT TO WATCH:

What would Thanksgiving be without some good, old-fashioned gay drama? Here’s what to binge-watch over the weekend, either streaming online or coming soon to theaters.

Movie:

3 Generations

Genre: Drama, PG-13

Based on a transgender teen’s journey from female to male, Ray (Ramona) hopes to find support from his mother and grandmother, starring Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon.

Available On: Netflix, Amazon Video, Google Play

TV Series:

Sense8

Genre: Sci-fi/Mystery, TV-MA

One of the most talked about LGBT series – worlds collide when eight strangers (including a transgender blogger and closeted Mexican actor) become telepathically connected.

Available On: Netflix

In Theaters:

Call Me By Your Name

Genre: Romance/Drama, R

Set in the summer of ‘83 in Italy, seventeen-year old Elio meets Oliver – the charming American intern working for his father – and discovers a sexual bond that changes their lives forever.

Release Date: Nov. 23, in select theaters

WHERE TO ESCAPE:

Have you gaycationed lately? Whether you’re embracing the holiday spirit or ditching the winter chill, here’s what’s happening in the gay party and Pride scene across the globe.

White Party Puerto Vallarta

What: Get your tan on and dance your cares away at Mexico’s hottest gay circuit party.

Where: Mantamar Beach Club – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

When: Nov. 25 – 26, 6PM-1AM

The Pink Party: SpringOUT Edition

What: Support Canberra’s Pride Month at the Pink Party for a fabulous evening of singing and dancing with queens and special guest performers.

Where: Polit Bar – Canberra, Australia

When: Nov. 24, 8-11PM

Gay Christmas Markets in Germany: Cologne Christmas Avenue, Frankfurt Christmas Market & Hamburg Winter Pride

What: Venture into a gay Christmas wonderland for some mulled wine, unique gifts (penis lollipops, anyone?) and cheery holiday décor, conveniently surrounded by gay bars.

Where: Cologne, Frankfurt & Hamburg, Germany

When: Nov. 27 - starting date through the Christmas season

Bear Pride Cologne

What: Party all weekend at an international bear event where you can chill at saunas and vote for Mr. Bear Germany!

Where: Gentle Bears Bar – Cologne, Germany

When: Nov. 22-26

Hong Kong Pride Parade

What: The official LGBT Pride Parade of Hong Kong followed by an after party.

Where: parade route starts at Causeway Bay and ends at Edinburgh Place

When: Nov. 25, 2PM