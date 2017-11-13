Spice Girls Will 'Reunite' For A New Album And TV Special

After years of rumors and speculation, a new report suggests the Spice Girls will reunite for a TV special and a new compilation album, next year.

And it looks like we have Mel C to thank for bringing all five members of the group back together!

An inside source told The Sun about the 2018 reunion:

“As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. “And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion."

Are you excited for the Spice Girls "reunion"?

H/T: Attitude