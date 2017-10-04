Spider-Man Shows Off The Muscles Underneath His Superhero Suit

It wasn't too long ago that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland revealed that he wore nothing but a thong underneath his skintight superhero suit.

He told the Shortlist:

“All I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs.'”

He continued:

“I had serious misgivings. ‘Would my arsehole ever be the same again?’. But I had to get used to it, even though I was thinking, ‘No way, no way!’

We're still hoping for photos of thong-clad Holland stripping off his costume.

But in the meantime, we do have a whole new assortment of gifs, which collectively offer a substantial look at the 21-year-old actor's ripped body.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available for digital download, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on November 20.

H/T: Attitude