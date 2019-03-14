Spring and Summer are Meant to be Celebrated in Miami With LGBTQ Events For All to Experience and Enjoy
LOUD AND PROUD: MIAMI LGBTQ EVENTS FOR EVERYONE
Every Spring, Miami Beach opens its doors for the city’s largest annual event: Miami Beach Pride. This month-long gathering of family-friendly festivities carries a special atmosphere, offering an expansive events list with something for everyone to look forward to throughout April and into May.
APRIL:
Miami Beach Pride proudly welcomes back locals and guests from all over for its eleventh straight year. This year’s festivities aim to top last year’s attendance of more than 145,000 with a week-long calendar of events, headlined by the two-day, two stage weekend festival which includes world-famous DJs and entertainers. The festival also includes the Pridelines Youth District and Safe Zone, Lambda Living Lounge, BB&T Food Pavilion, “The Garden of Eve” Women’s tent, and many family friendly activities.
Date: April 1 through 7, 2019
Other Pride Week Events:
Rainbow Pride Flag Raising Ceremony
Miami Beach Pride continues its opening tradition of the raising of the flag at City Hall. Show your support along with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, city commissioners, and other officials as they kick off the week of festivities celebrating Miami Beach’s diverse LGBTQ community.
Date: April 1, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM
In remembrance of the victims of the PULSE nightclub tragedy and to show support for the LGBTQ community, a special tribute will be held throughout Miami, starting with “Flip The Switch” in which a PULSE survivor helps to light up the famous parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Road with rainbow colors.
This year’s “Pride Lights the Night” honoree is Josean Garcia, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse shooting. In solidarity with the victims, their family and friends, other buildings throughout the city will also light up with rainbow colors or fly rainbow flags.
Date: April 1, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach and Around Miami
Business of Pride is a networking event aimed at helping LGBTQ people feel more comfortable in their own skin everywhere. It aims to start a dialogue about creating safe workplaces and will include workshops and breakout sessions.
Date: April 3, 2019
Time: 5:30pm to 8:00pm
Venue: WeWork Lincoln Road
Location: 350 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Show your support for the LGBTQ community while admiring the stunning views and architecture from the PAMM’s waterfront terrace as it celebrates Miami Beach Pride with a night of drag performances, live music and drink specials.
Date: April 4, 2019
Time: 7:00PM - 11:00PM
Venue: Perez Art Museum Miami
Location: 1103 Biscayne Boulevard Miami FL 33132
Pride Pool Party at Clevelander
Prepare yourself for a classic South Beach style all-day pool party at the famous Clevelander. This giant outdoor club is fully equipped with the best sound and light equipment, meaning if you’re in the area you can’t miss it.
Date: April 6, 2019
Time: 12:00PM-8:00PM
Venue: The Clevelander
Location: 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
Come visit the largest LGBTQ cultural arts event in South Florida. OUTshine is an internationally acclaimed film festival and champion of the LGBTQ community. Started in 1998, the festival proudly premiers international and cultural films that analyze contemporary LGBTQ experiences and perspectives.
Date: April 18 to 28, 2019
MAY:
Queer Miami Exhibition at HistoryMiami
Experience Miami’s Queer history through the eyes, ears and lives of the communities who wrote it with this exhibition curated by Miami-raised Julio Capó Jr, associate professor of history at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. This chronicle of Miami’s queer past explores dozens of different media to expose the queer community’s struggle and perseverance in the face of discrimination, isolation, and violence. Connect with personal accounts of defiance and triumph that helped shape the community’s identity around civil rights and the freedom of expression.
Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities
Location: HistoryMiami, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130
Exhibition Preview Night Party: March 15, 2019
Exhibition Dates: March 16, 2019 Through Sunday Jan 2020
Miami Beach Pride events offered during the months of April and May in 2019 will keep locals and visitors busy and entertained through their variety and exciting opportunities to explore Greater Miami and the Beaches. Families, singles, and groups of friends all have great options to show and celebrate their pride this Spring in Miami.
For more on all Miami Beach Pride events, bookmark, revisit, and refer to miamibeachpride.com
SOUTH FLORIDA SUMMERS: TREAT YOURSELF THE MIAMI WAY
There’s nothing like summer. That goes double for summers in Miami, where living your best life is taken very seriously. Beyond beautiful world-renowned beaches, Greater Miami and the Beaches offer LGBTQ-family-friendly art, culture, sports, adventure, sophistication, and relaxation that appeal to visitors from around the globe. From July to September, the city offers locals and visitors an abundance of opportunities to indulge in the finer things, like Miami Spa Month, Miami Spice, Aqua Girl, and these other great events.
Wynwood Pride - June 21 -23, 2019
Join Miami’s most colorful and vibrant neighborhood as it kicks off its inaugural LGBTQ pride event to celebrate a community of diversity. This three-day celebration will host a series of live concerts, drag shows, street festivals, art programs, and all-around family fun with proceeds going to help its non-profit partners.
Miami Spa Months - July 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019
For a world-class, heavily-discounted, self-pampering experience that’s second to none, look no further than Miami Spa Months, the spa connoisseur’s go-to for luxury spa deals. Relax, rejuvenate, then maybe, repeat at some of world’s top luxury spas at a fraction of the cost.
Miami Spice - August 1, 2019 - September 31, 2019
The only thing better than enjoying Miami’s world-class food scene is doing it at a discount. Treat your taste buds to the best of Miami’s food scene during Miami Spice, the city’s two-month long celebration of diverse cuisine and fine dining. With over 100 participating restaurants in this festival of dynamic food, guests will enjoy top cuisine from top-rated chefs at reasonable rates.
Come celebrate the largest gay women’s charity event in the country at Aqua Girl, an iconic 5-day extravaganza. Women from every corner of the globe come to South Beach to enjoy sunshine, friendship, entertainment – a real celebration of life.
Proceeds from the event go toward supporting the Aqua Foundation for Women, which funds LGBTQ support programs and aims to empower and transform the lives of the south Florida LGBTQ community.
Looking to know more about dates and events? Keep your eyes and your browsers on https://www.aquagirl.org/ for all the updates.
Summers in Greater Miami and the Beaches are overflowing with relaxation, exploration, and indulgence opportunities for the LGBTQ stay-cationer and traveler. As a local or a visitor, the chances to enjoy the spas, cuisine, art, pride, and the sense of community of Southern Florida can be found through the months of July to September and beyond. To stay on top of all the events mentioned above and more, watch for information and updates on https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/ .
