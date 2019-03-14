LOUD AND PROUD: MIAMI LGBTQ EVENTS FOR EVERYONE

Every Spring, Miami Beach opens its doors for the city’s largest annual event: Miami Beach Pride. This month-long gathering of family-friendly festivities carries a special atmosphere, offering an expansive events list with something for everyone to look forward to throughout April and into May.

APRIL:

Miami Beach Pride proudly welcomes back locals and guests from all over for its eleventh straight year. This year’s festivities aim to top last year’s attendance of more than 145,000 with a week-long calendar of events, headlined by the two-day, two stage weekend festival which includes world-famous DJs and entertainers. The festival also includes the Pridelines Youth District and Safe Zone, Lambda Living Lounge, BB&T Food Pavilion, “The Garden of Eve” Women’s tent, and many family friendly activities.

Date: April 1 through 7, 2019

Other Pride Week Events:

Rainbow Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

Miami Beach Pride continues its opening tradition of the raising of the flag at City Hall. Show your support along with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, city commissioners, and other officials as they kick off the week of festivities celebrating Miami Beach’s diverse LGBTQ community.

Date: April 1, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM

Pride Lights the Night

In remembrance of the victims of the PULSE nightclub tragedy and to show support for the LGBTQ community, a special tribute will be held throughout Miami, starting with “Flip The Switch” in which a PULSE survivor helps to light up the famous parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Road with rainbow colors.

This year’s “Pride Lights the Night” honoree is Josean Garcia, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse shooting. In solidarity with the victims, their family and friends, other buildings throughout the city will also light up with rainbow colors or fly rainbow flags.

Date: April 1, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach and Around Miami

Business of Pride

Business of Pride is a networking event aimed at helping LGBTQ people feel more comfortable in their own skin everywhere. It aims to start a dialogue about creating safe workplaces and will include workshops and breakout sessions.

Date: April 3, 2019

Time: 5:30pm to 8:00pm​

Venue: WeWork Lincoln Road

Location: 350 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

PAMM Free Community Night

Show your support for the LGBTQ community while admiring the stunning views and architecture from the PAMM’s waterfront terrace as it celebrates Miami Beach Pride with a night of drag performances, live music and drink specials.

Date: April 4, 2019

Time: 7:00PM - 11:00PM

Venue: Perez Art Museum Miami

Location: 1103 Biscayne Boulevard Miami FL 33132

Pride Pool Party at Clevelander

Prepare yourself for a classic South Beach style all-day pool party at the famous Clevelander. This giant outdoor club is fully equipped with the best sound and light equipment, meaning if you’re in the area you can’t miss it.

Date: April 6, 2019

Time: 12:00PM-8:00PM​

Venue: The Clevelander​

Location: 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

OUTshine Film Festival

Come visit the largest LGBTQ cultural arts event in South Florida. OUTshine is an internationally acclaimed film festival and champion of the LGBTQ community. Started in 1998, the festival proudly premiers international and cultural films that analyze contemporary LGBTQ experiences and perspectives.

Date: April 18 to 28, 2019

MAY:

Queer Miami Exhibition at HistoryMiami

Experience Miami’s Queer history through the eyes, ears and lives of the communities who wrote it with this exhibition curated by Miami-raised Julio Capó Jr, associate professor of history at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. This chronicle of Miami’s queer past explores dozens of different media to expose the queer community’s struggle and perseverance in the face of discrimination, isolation, and violence. Connect with personal accounts of defiance and triumph that helped shape the community’s identity around civil rights and the freedom of expression.

Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities

Location: HistoryMiami, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

Exhibition Preview Night Party: March 15, 2019

Exhibition Dates: March 16, 2019 Through Sunday Jan 2020

Miami Beach Pride events offered during the months of April and May in 2019 will keep locals and visitors busy and entertained through their variety and exciting opportunities to explore Greater Miami and the Beaches. Families, singles, and groups of friends all have great options to show and celebrate their pride this Spring in Miami.

For more on all Miami Beach Pride events, bookmark, revisit, and refer to miamibeachpride.com