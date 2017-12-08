Star Wars Actor Oscar Isaac Says He's Open To A Finn-Poe Gay Romance

Yes, there’s apparently still more to say about the all-so-desired Finn Jones and Poe Dameron gay romance.

If you didn’t know, after seeing the quick and close bond that the two characters formed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans on the internet want to see the two enter a romantic relationship.

The executives over at Disney and LucasFilm have shared the typical response to such a request, “We’re talking about the possibilities in meetings.”

Now, actor Oscar Isaac, who plays the confident pilot Poe Dameron, is sharing that he’d be down for the idea.

In an interview with Collider, Isaac shared that he’s not ruling out the possibility and is open to playing a part of a gay couple (should writers, producers, and corporate executives allow it).

“As to actually seeing how that manifests itself in Poe in this film, that isn’t necessarily going to be a clear story point,” Isaac told Collider about his character’s love life. “But as an actor, I’m very open to those storylines.”

He then shared what playing as the first gay or bisexual man in the Star Wars film franchise would mean to him.

“What it means to me is that people can see themselves in a hero like this, in a movie like this, which I love,” the actor said. “Not only LGBT, but Latinos. There’s representation out there.”

As for the other half of the couple, we’ve already shared what John Boyega thinks of the potential gay couple.

Boyega shared that he thinks Isaac is the real reason that these gay romance requests first popped up.

“I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realized that either he needs to chill or come out.”

In addition, he thinks that the relationship is still possible in a future film.