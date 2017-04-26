'Star Wars' Boss Hints At Possible Finn & Poe Romance In Future Films

Shippers of Star Wars' Finn and Poe have just received a new ray of hope!

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is making it clear that the door is definitely not closed on a potential Finn and Poe romance!

From Gay Star News:

Speaking to Ecartelera, Kennedy said the door is open on protagonists Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) falling in love in future films – but not the next one. ‘We’ve talked about it, but I think you’re not going to see it in The Last Jedi,’ she said. ... ‘In the next six or eight months we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop next,’ Kennedy said. ‘After 40 years of adventures, people have a lot of information and a lot of theories about the path these stories can take, and sometimes those theories that come up are new ideas for us to listen to, read and pay attention to.’

Keep campaigning, shippers!!