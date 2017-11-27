Star Wars Gay Love Story Is Here With Help From The Shirtless Violinist

Now that Thanksgiving is over here in the United States, it's on to the next holiday ... THE RELEASE OF THE NEXT STAR WARS MOVIE!

As I make plans to be home for Christmas, I'm also making plans to get my force on. With the movie dropping December 9th, there's little time to lose.

Okay, I know we're all not Sci- Fi lovers, but there are a great many of us that love the outer space fairy tales that are known as Star Wars. I was born in the '70s so I grew up with Luke and Han and Leia. I remember our family renting the top-loading VHS player so we could watch the second (well 5th) movie in the series.

The movies helped our imaginations grow and we believed in hope and were also just truly entertained.

To help us prepare for next weekend, the Shirtless Violinist has given us the gay love story we've been waiting for from Star Wars. Have a look see and read his personal note below.

The Star Wars movies have something for everyone - but I’ve always wondered: Why are there no GAY characters? Well, that’s about to change! My new music video is based on the final moments of The Force Awakens, when Rey sets out to find Luke Skywalker on his isolated island and return his long-lost lightsaber. In this version of the story, my boyfriend Paul plays the part of Rey - and instead of seeking Luke, he’s searching for the fabled Shirtless Violinist to return his bow…and possibly confess his love. Like the Star Wars movies themselves, this story contains a bit of drama, a splash of adventure, a dash of romance, and at least one really adorable droid. And for the especially observant fan there are brief cameos from Yoda and an Ewok - so keep your eyes peeled and “May the Force be with you!” Star Wars contains some of the best, most iconic music in cinema history and this video has been something I’ve wanted to do for a while. With the release of The Last Jedi approaching, I knew it was the right time to pay tribute to a series I love and the music I adore! - Shirtless Violinist

