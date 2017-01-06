Stefano Gabbana: "Don't Call Me Gay, I'm A Man"

Oh Stefano, you say "gay" like it's a bad thing.

Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana apparently didn't appreciate it when he was critiqued on Instagram for dressing Melania Trump.

Gabbana originally posted this photo:

Melania Trump #DGwoman thank you #madeinitaly A photo posted by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

To which an Instagram follower responded (according to Page Six):

“Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed."

Gabbana replied to his “ignorant critics," saying:

“Don’t call me gay please!! Im a man!!! Who I love its my private life!!![sic]”

Seriously--what's all this internalized homophobia about, Stefano??

(H/T: NNNext)