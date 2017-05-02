Stephen Colbert Rips Trump To Pieces In Opening Monologue

Stephen Colbert ripped Donald Trump to shreds, last night on The Late Show.

"Mr. President, you're not the POTUS, you're the 'gloat-us.' You're the glutton with the button. You're a regular 'Gorge Washington.' You're the 'presi-dunce,' but you're turning into a real 'prick-tator."

He continued:

"Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster."