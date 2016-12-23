Steve Grand Flaunts His Hunky Beach Bod For Limited Edition Calendar
Instinct Staff | December 23, 2016
We all know that Steve Grand looks fine as hell when he's poured into a speedo!
And now you can gaze at the hunky out singer's sexy physique all year long...that is, if you order his new 2017 "Beefcake" calendar!
But if you want a piece of the "All-American Boy," you better act fast!
After a limited run of calendars sold out in less than 24 hours, Steve has assembled a second edition for 2017. This run, just like the first, will be available in limited quantities.
Click here for more information.
Comments