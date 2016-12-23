Steve Grand Flaunts His Hunky Beach Bod For Limited Edition Calendar

We all know that Steve Grand looks fine as hell when he's poured into a speedo!

And now you can gaze at the hunky out singer's sexy physique all year long...that is, if you order his new 2017 "Beefcake" calendar!

A sample of the photos in my LIMITED edition calendar. So I did a limited edition run (only 250) of my first ever beefcake calendar and WOW are they selling fast! Just put up today and almost half are already gone. Get yours before they go only at: shop.SteveGrand.com A photo posted by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:35pm PST

But if you want a piece of the "All-American Boy," you better act fast!

After a limited run of calendars sold out in less than 24 hours, Steve has assembled a second edition for 2017. This run, just like the first, will be available in limited quantities.

