Instagram stories are fleeting by design, but thankfully, one fan captured Steve Grand slung up in a jockstrap.

It's definitely a good look for him!

Have a peek:

You can click HERE for more photos.

Grand recently wore a jockstrap for his fun and sexy video, "Walking," shot earlier this year in New Orleans.

The singer also recently announced two new 2018 calendars.

Hope you guys are enjoying my Brand New Music video for “Walking” Get your Holiday shopping done right this #BlackFriday and get your 2018 Steve Grand calendars only at shop.SteveGrand.com :D A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic) on Nov 24, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

H/T: Attitude Towleroad