Steve Grand Looks Sexy As Hell In His New Music Video 'Walking'

Handsome out gay singer Steve Grand is back with a fun and sexy new music video!

"Walking," shot earlier this year in New Orleans, features Grand singing and dancing throughout the "Big Easy." (The video also offers up a glimpse of the hunky singer rising out of bed, wearing a jockstrap!)

Grand writes on YouTube:

“Happy almost-Thanksgiving, guys! Here is the lost-but-not-forgotten “Walking” Music Video we shot in New Orleans all the way back in May! My original idea didn’t quite pan out, but John Lavin (Director and Editor) did an amazing job with a lot of the silliness we captured!

And after thinking on it for the last few months, I’ve decided a lot of you would probably still get a kick out of all the fun and behind the scenes silliness we had on the single day we shot all of this, So here is our cornucopia of crazy just in times for Thanksgiving! :D”