Steve Grand Responds To Critics Of His 'Trashy' Swimwear

We know that out gay singer-songwriter Steve Grand is a talented musician.

And being that he's also incredibly handsome, his body and clothing choices draw him a great deal of attention, as well.

As it's clear he works hard at maintaining a handsome physique, why not show it off?

You've probably seen some of the popular Instagram snaps, in which Steve can be seen wearing skimpy swimsuits, and jockstraps.

Some of those photos have drawn a bit of criticism.

He tells Attitude:

“I’m very well aware that people [think] ‘he looks so tasteless, he looks so trashy."

And what's the big deal? Steve says he just likes to wear clothes that make him look and feel good.

“Like men have this wonderful thing between their legs that to some degree protrudes. I think it’s a beautiful thing and I like presenting it in a way that’s nice and pleasant and attractive.”

Look back on some of Steve's sexiest Instagram snaps below:

