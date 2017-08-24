Steve Grand Responds To Critics Of His 'Trashy' Swimwear
We know that out gay singer-songwriter Steve Grand is a talented musician.
And being that he's also incredibly handsome, his body and clothing choices draw him a great deal of attention, as well.
As it's clear he works hard at maintaining a handsome physique, why not show it off?
You've probably seen some of the popular Instagram snaps, in which Steve can be seen wearing skimpy swimsuits, and jockstraps.
Some of those photos have drawn a bit of criticism.
He tells Attitude:
“I’m very well aware that people [think] ‘he looks so tasteless, he looks so trashy."
And what's the big deal? Steve says he just likes to wear clothes that make him look and feel good.
“Like men have this wonderful thing between their legs that to some degree protrudes. I think it’s a beautiful thing and I like presenting it in a way that’s nice and pleasant and attractive.”
Look back on some of Steve's sexiest Instagram snaps below:
It's almost clicheic. There seemingly always has to be the insecure ones dissing the ones who are 'making it.' And they'll look for anything to use to try to bring others down to the level they are. He is a grown ass man doing what he enjoys and making a living with it. He's gorgeous AF and there are some (the insecure ones) who just cannot handle it. The solution is to STFU and get a life. The time you spend dissing others could be used to improve your own life.
So the guy wears speedos or such when he's doing a photoshoot or when he's at some sort of pool party kinda thing. And he looks good wearing such. How dare him?!? Please. There are images all over the net of fit guys wearing less and doing much worse. The 'moral highroad' does not apply here. This is simply those who are insecure and envious trying to feel better about themselves by attempting to cut someone down.
I think mainly what people have an issue with is just that it is more than skimpy. Look at Nyle di Marco. He wears skimpy stuff that is still stylish and sexy and dare I say classy. The little ones that Steve wears just aren't attractive in my opinion. But boo hoo. I'd take wearing tacky swimwear to be a 10.
ARE YOU FUCKIN' KIDDING ME??? If I looked like this guy I'd never wear anything more than cool shoes, a thong and maybe a little aftershave. Sadly I look NOTHING close to him. Back off people and let the man have his 15 minutes. IF it offends you....DON'T LOOK AT HIM!
Relax people it's a body, better taken care of than most of us do buts its just a body. It's weird how the gay community works at body shaming us old, overweight or plain (or unattractive) people - but glorifies the young and beautiful just as much as any other group.
Let the young man have his day....
