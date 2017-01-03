Steve Grand On Sobriety & Getting Out Of Debt in 2016
Steve Grand reflected on the changes he made in 2016 including his sobriety, attitude, debt, and diet.
See what he had to say on Instagram (plus get a look at this new shot from his sexy 2017 calendar)!
I'm about to hop on stage at @tracksdenver to do the countdown to midnight and perform, but I wanted to take this moment to say "THANK YOU!" For many reasons, 2016 was the best year of my life. So much of what made it great had everything to do your support and I hope you all know how much I appreciate you sticking with me through this journey-of-a-lifetime. I started 2016 at my desk working. I promised myself that I wasn't going to let my demons take a hold of me for another year. I was going to spend more time feeling grateful for life's many blessings and less time feeling sorry for myself. I was going to take back control of my life, my dreams, my health, and my well-being. It's been a year since I've taken a sip of alcohol, puffed on a cigarette, stumbled out of a club, or woke up and didn't know where I was. In 2016, I worked harder than I have in my life. I did more, and said less. I performed on a new continent. Released 2 new songs and music videos. Climbed out of six figures of dept. Laid the ground work for a new business venture. Started eating less protein shakes and more real food. Added cardio to my fitness routine. Lost many battles with sugar :( (but I fight on! ;)). Built my own sound booth. Invested what I earned back into my craft with live performance and at-home recording equipment. In 2016 I better learned to own up to my mistakes/missteps/mis-speaks, learn from them, and then forgive myself and move on, even when others won't. I accepted that the universe and all the creatures in it owe me nothing: not fairness or truth or understanding, and in that way, I am just like everybody else. And all of that is okay. I stopped letting myself be angry. I let things go. And more stuff but now I REALLU have to get my ass on stage!! Cheers! Happy New Year! Thank you!!! Booking inquiries? Contact: Linda@LeftOfCenterProductions.com Tour dates and details: follow me on: Bandsintown.com/SteveGrand For my Second LIMITED EDITION 2017 photo calendar (here are one of the sample shots) go to my webstore: shop.stevegrand.com
(H/T: Gay Star News)
