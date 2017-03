Out musician Steve Grand is down in Australia for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

And he appears to be having a gay ole' time:

First time in Sydney Harbor. Beautiful evening. Beautiful views. :) A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:09am PST

Beautiful Sydney Harbor A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

H/T: Steve Grand