Stories Arise Saying The Late Hugh Hefner Was A Gay Rights Advocate

As everyone is taking the time to grieve (and also praise for some crude people) the death of Hugh Hefner, we all have to recognize that he was a man with many different faces and accomplishments.

Yes, Hefner was the man behind the exploitation of the female body, but he was advocating for liberating sexuality for both genders.

In addition, Hefner was also a large advocate for the women he worked with. As our earlier article stated, it was through connections with Hefner that popular names like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jenny McCarthy, and more got their start. Adding to that list of names is one other, Charles Beaumont.

It seems that not only was Hefner an advocate for heterosexuality but also for homosexuality.

Back in 1955, author Charles Beaumont was looking for a place to publish his new science-fiction short story.

The short story, titled “The Crooked Man” took place in a dystopian future where gay people were in the majority, being straight was illegal, and anti-straight mobs took over the streets to chant “make our city clean again!” (Scary how that parallel’s with Trump’s/the Alt-Right’s message right?)

As you would imagine for back in the 1950s, such as story had almost no momentum. Magazines like Esquire straight out rejected the publication of a story until Hugh Hefner got his hands on it.

“The Crooked Man” ran in the 1955 edition of Playboy, and as you would also expect there was some opposition to it. Hefner however, vehemently defended the story and its publication.

“If it was wrong to persecute heterosexuals in a homosexual society,’ he said in response, ‘then the reverse was wrong, too.”

Then for years Hefner continued to fight for gay people and their rights, specifically, on the topic of marriage.

In 2009, he noted that same-sex marriage was harmless and necessary.

“Without question, love in its various permutations is what we need more of in this world.”

“The idea that the concept of marriage will be sullied by same-sex marriage is ridiculous. Heterosexuals haven’t been doing that well at it on their own.”

Then, in 2012 through an article for Politico he said, “Without [marriage equality], we will turn back the sexual revolution and return to an earlier, puritanical time.”

“Today, in every instance of sexual rights falling under attack, you’ll find legislation forced into place by people who practice discrimination disguised as religious freedom. Their goal is to dehumanize everyone’s sexuality and reduce us to using sex for the sole purpose of perpetuating our species. To that end, they will criminalize your entire sex life.”