Straight Brother Gets Best Xmas Gift Ever For Gay Bro

The "Best Brother of the Year" award clearly goes to Iain Forward!

Iain, a 25-year-old straight rugby player gifted his 28-year-old brother Stuart with this gem:

My straight rugbyplayer brother made me a RuPaul Guess Who. Like actually spent hours finding and cutting out drag queens. Feels special pic.twitter.com/30VcHZwFn2 — Stu Forward (@StuForward) December 25, 2016

Stuart tells BuzzFeed:

“I was just taken aback as the world of drag and drag race is so far removed from his everyday life and the circles he moves in. He must have seen me at nights on Facebook or in drag at Sink the Pink, and thought it would make a good gift. “We never really speak about my sexuality, which made the present more meaningful. ... “I was more touched than anything by the level of thought he’d put into it as it’s so outside his usual reference points, like exposing himself to drag, finding the drag queens, making it all - it’s hours of dedication and something totally fresh for us.”

