Straight Guys Love Talking To Matt Bomer About Magic Mike

Magic Mike was one of the biggest movies to come out in 2012, thanks to the ungodly good looks of its stars including Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello. One of the other hotties in that movie was the out and proud Matt Bomer, who played the character of Ken.

Over the years, he has been approached by all sorts of fans and people alike, yet the ones who consistently bring up Magic Mike to him have been... straight men. Hmmmm (wink wink).

I'm sure it only has to do with their love of the cinematography, right straighties? Here's the clip of him discussing this on his recent "Conan" appearance.