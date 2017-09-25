Straight Men Are Paying $20 To Have Strangers Rate Their Junk

Photo by Angello Lopez on Unsplash

According to a new report, straight men are paying $20+ to have their junk critiqued.

Men’s Health reported that there’s an ongoing trend of people creating businesses based off of the service of rating the crotches of men looking for a little self-esteem boost.

As the story recounts:

“One of those women, Eevie Bellini (a.k.a. “The Banana Butcher”) says that she offers up three-paragraph long dick appraisals for $20. For an extra $10, she’ll provide a “custom-made nude video reaction to your d*ck pic.” “She evaluates the “length, girth, grooming, veins [and] balls.” Think of her as a pioneer. Bellini offers this transaction in one of the few places you can probably market it, through Reddit’s r/sexsells, where she continues to rack up money to pay off her student loans.”

Let’s be honest, people like Eevie Bellini are just being smart and playing the game. Thanks to dating apps, men are becoming more self-conscious about their bodies. Offering a service to relieve some of that anxiety and negative thinking (or perhaps reinforcing it) is an easy and profitable thing to do.

In fact, I’ve seen people doing the exact same thing for free. On the anonymous message app Whisper, people can make an anonymous post that people in their area can read. I’ve seen people post things like, “Send me nudes and I’ll rate them.” That’s essentially the same thing that these women are doing, but these women are smart enough to get paid while doing it.

Really, the only other thing that has to be said is that if straight men are ever tired of the female perspective of their junk, there is an endless line of gay men willing and waiting to give their two cents on these pics.

h/t: GayPopBuzz