Straight Men Say 'Bromances' Are More Rewarding Than Relationships With Women

A number of men who participated in a recent study stated that "bromances" were more emotionally rewarding when compared to relationships with their female partners.

It's been suggested that the intimacy shared between straight men while drinking at a bar, watching sports, or helping each other with projects around the house, helps to form special and unique bonds.

As such, 28 of 30 men surveyed stated they rather discuss important, emotional subjects with their "bromantic" pal.

Some men indicated that this was because they felt "less judged" when discussing sensitive subjects with their male friends, than they did with their girlfriends or wives.

Decades prior, straight men feared being labeled as homosexual when engaging in physical or emotional intimacy with another man.

But citing a cultural shift in attitudes toward masculinity, the study author says that young men of today are more interested in art, music, and fashion.

And with that shift in taste, the study found that now, men more "openly pronounce love" to their male friends in a way that would have been frowned upon in the past.

Said study author Adam White of Winchester University to MailOnline: