'Strictly Come Dancing' Pro Says He's Open To Dancing With A Male Celebrity

Aljaž Škorjanec is a professional Slovenian dancer and choreographer and has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, the popular BBC reality competition program upon which Dancing With The Stars is based.

And now in a recent interview with the Huffington Post UK, Aljaž is supporting public calls for same-sex couples to be featured on the series.

Not only that, the dancer says he'd be willing to dance with a male celebrity, and that he hopes he has the opportunity to if and when the changes are made on the show.

Aljaž told HuffPost UK:

“I’ve never actually spoken about it that much, but I’m always going to come in and do the best job I can. It doesn’t matter who it is or what sex they are."

He added:

″‘Strictly’ has been so successful because it has been the same for the last 14 years and the formula hasn’t changed, so we all trust the producers 100%. “It’s one of the few shows on television that is done with a positive thought behind it. If they do decide to go down that road, it will be with the most positive intention, so we will follow their lead. “Hopefully we will be there when it does happen.”

Although there has been some concern over how same-sex couples would be scored, judge Craig Revel Horwood previously voiced his support for their inclusion on the show.

Watch Aljaž and his dance partner, Emmerdale's Gemma Atkinson's recent performance:

H/T: Attitude