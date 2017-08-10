Study Claims Being Single Will Kill You Faster Than Obesity

Our Fears Of Dating Are Killing Us!

As always, I'm looking for the latest research topics on relationships. I love self indulging myself in logical reasons of why I'm single besides getting to the issue's origin.

According to the New York Post, loneliness is subject to being a public health risk, as it is deadlier than obesity.

"Researchers in the US looked at 218 studies into the health effects of loneliness and social isolation. They discovered that social isolation raised a person’s risk of death by half compared to obesity, which raised the risk of death by just 30 percent. Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, lead author and professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, said: “Being connected to others socially is widely considered a fundamental human need, crucial to both well-being and survival. Extreme examples show infants in custodial care who lack human contact fail to thrive and often die, and indeed, social isolation or solitary confinement has been used as a form of punishment."

The depression stemming from loneliness gets worse as age progresses. So much for being independent, bad bitches, right?

"A recent survey by Granset, the over-50s social networking site, found that almost three-quarters of older people in the UK are lonely and most have never spoken to someone about how they feel. It also discovered that about 70 percent said their close friends and family would be surprised if they said they were lonely. A study by Rice University in Texas found that, while they were no more likely to catch a cold, lonely adults felt far worse when they did."

Ahh! Now, I'm getting nervous! I've never had someone bring me soup when I was feeling ill.

Should we start to worry about not being paired off? I have a handful of friends who love being single as they as focusing on their careers. Are they lying? I'll be honest, I can definitely find time to concentrate on a relationship while climbing my career ladder and my self-centered insecurities. We can have it all, right?!

